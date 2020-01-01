Parachute jump in honor of World War II vets

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

This is the second part of the story about Rick Burtnett, a veteran Airborne Ranger officer in the 101st Airborne Division, who traveled to the Netherlands last year to participate in a jump, ceremony, and activities in remembrance of World War II battles in 1944.

On the morning of Sept. 17, 2019, 45 paratroopers, most in their forties and early fifties, assembled for pre-jump briefing, manifest call, and pre-jump training.

The goal was to have the first stick of paratroopers, one plane’s worth, land at exactly 12:30 p.m., which was the time 75 years ago the first 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment (PIR) soldiers landed during Operation Market Garden, Burtnett said.

“However, the winds were forecasted to be steady at the safety limit for parachuting with low landing injury risk with wind gusts exceeding the safety limit,” he said.

With them were Vince Speranza, 94, a veteran of Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, and James “Pee Wee” Martin, 98, the last surviving member of the 506th PIR who trained in Toccoa, Ga., and fought with the unit until the war’s end, jumping into Normandy and Market Garden, fighting in Bastogne, and ending the war in Berchtesgaden, Germany. The World War II vets jumped in tandem skydive rigs after the military style jumps.

“I sat near Vince and Pee Wee and was able to watch them as the C-47 rumbled down the runway and took off for Eerde. As they watched the Dutch countryside through the open door of the at plane at 1,500 feet I could only imagine what their thoughts were,” Burtnett said. “My thoughts were only of respect as I could not imagine what it was like 75 years prior as flak and machine gun fire filled the sky as the first planes approached the drop zones, then having to fight a determined enemy.”

The first stick jumped cleanly with no incidents. Burtnett followed the first jumper out the door of his C-47 into the prop blast.

“As expected, I had a good canopy and quickly assessed wind direction to turn into the wind and prepare to land,” he said.

The wind was strong, so he was dragged a bit and had to release a riser to stop being dragged across the field.

“As I collected my parachute and looked out at the crowd I was filled with emotion; I had accomplished my personal goal of jumping in Holland to honor the veterans of the battle,” Burtnett said. “As I walked off the DZ carrying my chute, the crowd clapped and cheered – a Dutch women gave me an orange flower to put in my helmet. It was surreal as I really didn’t deserve cheers. It was Vince and Pee Wee and the other veterans who had jumped into the same DZ 75 years ago that deserved the cheers.”

Burtnett’s response was to thank them for remembering; for being there to honor those who fought. After turning in his chute, he met his family for hugs and kisses, then went into the crowd to distribute chocolate bars to the kids and “101st ABN DIV” stickers to the adults.

“As I walked into the crowd, I was surrounded by Dutch who wanted to shake my hand and have a picture taken,” he said. “The older Dutch would hug me and tell me their age on the day of liberation and share their history, ‘we spent the first days in a cellar,’ ‘I remember the sky filled with airplanes and parachutes,’ ‘we were so happy for the liberation and your paratroopers were so young and strong.’”

A young boy came up and, recognizing the white heart-shaped markings on his helmet, said “you are wearing a 502nd helmet – the 502nd fought for my town.”

The day ended with a crowd surrounding Vince, Pee Wee, and the 25 or so other veterans. The vets freely shared their stories as Dutch families came up and kissed them and shared their stories. The day ended with Vince leading all the paratroopers there in singing the traditional paratrooper song “Blood on the Risers.” Vince had added a couple of new verses to the song to include a story of paratroopers fighting in Afghanistan, bridging the bond between paratroopers young and old.

After the drop was the official event in Eerde to commemorate a new museum for the 501st PIR and honor the assembled veterans, family members, and descendants of veterans.

“The village made a perfect setting for the official event,” Burtnett said.

The event began with a parade led by Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, with active duty 101st Airborne troops, Dutch soldiers, and the jumpers, ending at a memorial at a windmill that was prominent in the fighting.

A 13-year-old girl from Eerde give a short speech, “My grandfather was 9 years old when the liberation happened. He told me we can never forget those days and those who sacrificed for us. He described the Nazi occupation as night, there was always darkness filled with fear, oppression, and hunger. Then he said one day the sky was filled with parachutes and it became light. The light was liberation. Then it became dark again and that darkness was battle. There were bombs and gunfire and soldiers died on the streets of Eerde. Then it became light again and that light was victory. With the light of victory came freedom.”

Sept. 17, 2019, was just another day for most Americans, but in the towns of Eindhoven, Son, Best, St. Oedenrode, Eerde, Veghel, Grave, Nijmegen, Oosterbeek, Arnhem, and many others, it was a month of “Remember September,” Burtnett said.

“Next year and the years to come, there is no question that the memories, tradition and the collective conscience will again commemorate the events of 1944,” he said. “As a 101st Airborne soldier, it’s a source of great pride that the accomplishments, legacy of courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. As an American, to feel the warmth of the Dutch people today that transcends time gives hope, but also personally demands a renewed commitment not to squander the sacrifices of our grandfathers who selflessly fought to restore freedom and democracy in Europe for the divisive environment of today. I returned to the United States recharged to stand tall and do my part to make our democracy better and not let what America stands for to be diminished.”

Rick Burtnett and his wife, Dawn, have three children – two sons who graduated Clarkston High School and were Lacrosse players, and a daughter who is a junior at CHS and is also a lacrosse player, orchestra member, and equestrian.