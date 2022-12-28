Parade winners

Here are the float winners from the Dec. 10 Holiday Lights Parade: Clarkston Schools Wolf Pride – Clarkston Elementary Dragons; Best Holiday Spirit – Andersonville Jr. Girl Scout Troop 76659; Most Creative STEM Float – Cub Scout Pack 163/Village Gingerbread Shop; Best Use of Theme – Clarkston Community Schools Transportation; Best Use of Lights or Music – Girl Scouts in Candy Land (pictured); Best Overall Entry – Clarkston Family Farm. Photo: Matt Mackinder