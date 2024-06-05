Pastor J. Todd Vanaman, 71

Pastor J. Todd Vanaman; of Davisburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with his family by his side at the age of 71.

He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the son of the late Dr. Paul and Jeane Vanaman. Beloved husband of the late Vanessa Vanaman for 45 wonderful years; loving father of Danielle (Philip) Alsup, Heather Vanaman, Tiffany (James) Day, Angela (John) Fleck, Brittany (Michael) Gavaldon and Jennifer (Luke) Phillips; dearest Granddad of Emma, Anna, William, Macy, Maggie, Sadie, Peyton, Garrhett, Hattie, Jared, Chase, Katie Mae, Henry, Kalle, Vera, Isla, Callan, Shane, Jordan, Vanessa, Brayden and one on the way. Also survived by a large extended family and close friends. Besides his wife and parents, Pastor is preceded in death by his infant son Will and grandson Micah.

Pastor Todd grew up in Clarkston, Michigan and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1970. He furthered his studies at Bob Jones University where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Bible in 1974. He was ordained that June and married Vanessa Diane Simmons in November of 1974. Together they joined the staff of Dixie Baptist Church and Springfield Christian Academy, where Pastor Todd took on many different roles. He implemented the athletic program, chose the iconic school colors and mascot, coached many sports teams leading them to state championships, and taught Bible classes. He served as youth pastor, associate pastor, and became the lead pastor in 1992.

For over 50 years, he dedicated his life to the service of Jesus Christ, nurtured his family in the Lord, loved and shepherded his church family, became known as “Granddad” to the students of SCA and Children’s Ark, was a pillar in the community and various ministries, and strove to be a faithful follower of Jesus.

A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Dixie Baptist Church (8585 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48348). A private burial will take place at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends at Dixie Baptist Church on Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 3-7 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dixie Baptist Church Missionary Fund in Pastor Vanaman’s name. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Pastor’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com