Patricia Bean, 96

BEAN

Patricia Louise Bean passed away on Jan. 1, 2024 at the age of 96.

Born on Aug. 26, 1927 in Detroit to Joseph and Mary Day.

Preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her son Scott.

Mother of Thomas Bean, Linda (Garry) Dickieson, Timothy Bean, and Dan Bean, mother-in-law of Kathy Bean, and also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Pat graduated from Shrine of the Little Flower High School and attended Stephen’s College. She worked as a graphic artist at S.S. Kresge. She enjoyed art, music, traveling, and genealogy.

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.