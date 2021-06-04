Patricia Beukema, 78

Patricia A. Beukema, of Clarkston, went to be with her Lord on May 31, 2021 in the comfort of her home, at the age of 78.

She is the beloved wife of Roger for nearly 57 years, special mother of Michael Beukema, Matthew Beukema, Jennifer

(Jeffrey) Minns, and Mark Beukema, proud grandma of Joshua Chekal, Ewan Minns, and Lily Minns, sister of Donald (Jane) Heermans, Jr., and James (Wanna) Heermans.

Pat enjoyed spending time exploring antique shops, sewing, and cooking. She didn’t mind time on the water with a fishing pole in her hand, as long as it had a bobber on the end. Pat was full of love and cherished her time with her family, both near and far.

A private family memorial mass will be held at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Home Health & Hospice, 5440 Corporate Dr., Suite 400, Troy, MI, 48098.

