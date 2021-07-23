Patricia Griffith was the second-born daughter of Lawrence Hewitt and Marjorie (Chapin) Hewitt of Ainsworth, Neb.

Lawrence was a geologist and the family moved to Houston where Patricia was born. Patricia and her sister, Shirley Ann, grew up in Houston. They both attended Alma College in Michigan, where Patricia met and married her first husband, Arthur Brown. Patricia raised three children in Livonia, Russell E. Brown, Cynthia A. (Brown) Kilmer, and Craig L. Brown.

She remarried James Griffith, from Walled Lake, who had four adult children, Millie, Tillie, Mike, and Tim. The family moved to Clarkston.

Patricia taught second grade in the Clarenceville School District for nearly 30 years. She was a strong consistent advocate for young children.

She also contributed financially to organizations that cared for animals in need.

Patricia leaves three grieving adult children, seven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

For 90 years, she focused her life on “the best part.” Comfort, Joy, and Love.

