Patricia Hoyes, 67

Patricia Anne Hoyes, of Clarkston, went to be with her Lord on August 10, 2021 at the age of 67.

Patty was born March 31, 1954 in Pontiac to the late Joseph and Virginia (nee: Brown) Katchuba. She married Thomas Hoyes on June 18, 1988 in Ortonville.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Hoyes, loving daughter, Jennifer Hoyes, and loving brother, Michael Katchuba.

Patty retired from Brandon Schools, having taught at Belle Anne Elementary and Harvey-Swanson Elementary. She began her teaching career with Christian Schools before moving on to the Brandon School District.

She loved to read her Bible, enjoyed gardening, singing, swimming, and walking in the park.

Funeral service will be 11:00 at 11 a.m. this Thursday, August 19 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville with Pastor Cliff Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Oxford. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillside Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online guestbook villagefh.com.