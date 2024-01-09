Patrick Jansen, 72

JANSEN

Patrick J. Jansen, of Lake Orion, formerly of Clarkston, passed away Jan. 7, 2024, at the age of 72.

Born to William and Rose Jansen on Jan. 30, 1951 in Detroit.

Preceded in death by his wife Kay.

Father of Carolyn (Darryl) Carrico and Mike (Heather) Jansen, grandpa of Devon (Brittany), Dylan, Brett, Tiffany, and Luella, great-grandpa of Julianna, Iyllia, and Damien, and brother of Sarah Jansen, the late John (Linda) Jansen, William (Pam) Jansen, Kathleen (Ron) Walters, and Joseph Jansen. Also survived by his close friend Beth Champagne.

Patrick retired from Bellaire Processing as a printing technician. He enjoyed writing and listening to music (especially the Beatles) and playing the electric guitar. He was an avid Detroit Lions fan and will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, Jan. 12 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.