Patrick Reid, 60

REID

Patrick Hollerbach Reid entered eternal life on Aug. 10, 2023 at the age of 60.

Patrick was born on Sept. 20, 1962 to Lawrence M. and Gwendolyn R. Hollerbach. He was raised by Gwendolyn and Thomas Reid, all who preceded Pat in death.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 17 from 3-8 p.m., rosary at 7 p.m., at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral mass will be on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot, Detroit.

Mass intentions or memorial donations in his name may be made to either Folds of Honor or Grosse Pointe Animal Society.

Please share memories at ahpeters.com.