The City of the Village of Clarkston is contracting with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional patrols on Holcomb Road this month, targeting drivers who exceed the 25 mph speed limit and ignore the stop signs.
This is being done in concert with the recent installation of two electronic Your Speed signs, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.
