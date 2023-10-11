Peace pole in Clarkston

CLARKSTON — Many people that go to Depot Park find peace and serenity.

On Sept. 22, the Rotary Club of Clarkston took it one step further.

That day, Rotary members, along with interactors from Clarkston High School and friends, gathered at the downtown Clarkston park to celebrate the 42nd International Day of Peace.

In 1981, world leaders declared Sept. 22 as a day to recognize the need for peace.

Clarkston Rotary chose to commemorate the day by donating a peace pole to the Clarkston community and installing it in Depot Park.

Inscribed with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages, the pole speaks to a universal goal of a more peaceful world. The peace pole is inscribed with the eight most common languages spoken in Clarkston Community Schools: English, Spanish, German, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Russian, Ukrainian, and Arabic.

Rotary President Stephine Banks said peace and conflict resolution is one of Rotary’s areas of focus.

“Rotary members were among the original signers of the United Nations Charter, and we have a permanent seat at the UN,” Banks said. “Rotary clubs around the world have joined hands in this endeavor, demonstrating what can be achieved when individuals come together with a common purpose. It is a powerful reminder that positive change is within our reach when we stand united.”

There are estimated to be over 250,000 peace poles in countries around the world.

— Mary Sloan

PHOTO: Members of the Rotary Club of Clarkston, interactors from Clarkston High School and local friends, gather to celebrate the 42nd International Day of Peace with a new peace pole in Depot Park. Photo: Provided by Jeff Lichty