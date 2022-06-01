The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club invites everyone to bring perennial plants to the perennial plant exchange on Saturday, June 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the parking lot at Main and Washington streets in downtown Clarkston.

Pot and identify plants you want to exchange for new plants.

Identification tags are available online at ClarkstonGardenClub.org.

This is a free yearly event for community gardeners.