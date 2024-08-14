Philip O. Dutton, 88

Philip O. Dutton of Clarkston; passed away peacefully on August 7, 2024; age 88. Preceded in death by his high school sweetheart/wife of 65 years, Ann. Loving father of Keith (Lisa) Dutton, Laura (Tom) Walker and Kathy (Curt) Sims. Proud grandpa of Ashley (James) Keim, Nowell (Brittany) Dutton, Brandon (Allyson) Walker, Megan (Brandon) Pfropper, Brittany (Andrzej) Waclaw and Jake (Joanne) Sims. Great grandpa of Wesley, Ella, Susie, Delaney, Zoey, Tristian, Ada, Kennedi, Josiah, Levi and “Baby to be”. Dearest brother of Loretta Balmforth and Sheri Hill.

Phil was a longtime Financial Planner. He was a member of the Clarkston Optimist Club. Phil had a strong faith. He was proud to serve in the United States Army.

Memorial Service Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting directly at the church at 10 a.m. Inurnment with Military Honors 1:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Custom Care Hospice.

