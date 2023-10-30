Phyllis Arnold, 82

ARNOLD

Phyllis R. Arnold passed away on Oct. 26, 2023 at the age of 82.

She was born Jan. 30, 1941 to Stanley and Pearl Purzycki in Detroit.

Wife of Bill for 64 years, mother of Bill Jr. (Beth) Arnold and David (Nicole) Arnold, grandma of Maddie, Ellie, and Hayden, and sister of Estelle (the late Steve) Koval, the late Diane Shaw, and the late Joe (Sue) Purzycki.

Phyllis loved animals and will be missed by her English Setter, Falco.

Most of all, she loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Graveside service to follow at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Township.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Social Services or Michigan Humane Society.

