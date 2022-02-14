Phyllis Toner, 85

Phyllis J. Toner, of Clarkston, passed away at home on February 12, 2022 at the age of 85.

Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth.

Mother of Cheryl (Kevin) Peters and Kenneth (Phillip Robinson) Toner Jr., grandma of Anthony Kasari, Michael (Jessica Peters), and Jonathan (Michael Henrich) Peters, great-grandma of Judah, Samuel, Levi, and Benjamin, sister of the late Phillip (late Ronda/late Linda) Edwards, and also survived by dear friends/caregivers Teresa Cromie, Kim Hopkinson, Julie Baer, and Leslie Johnson.

Phyllis previously owned and operated PJ’s Antiques, Holly, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed gardening/planting.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Feb 18 at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Independence Township or Springfield Township Library.

