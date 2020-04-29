The Clarkston Area Youth Assistance has announced its Pinwheels for Prevention program.

April is pinwheel month in the Clarkston community. Blue pinwheels represent the happiness and hopefulness of childhood. They remind us to help youth feel safe, hopeful, and welcomed throughout the community.

During this difficult time, Blue pinwheels also remind us to be safe, to take care, and to be good to ourselves and others.