Players learn skills, work on fundamentals during Dare to Dream

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Young basketball players spent the first few days of summer vacation at Dare to Dream.

During the three day camp, for girls entering grades third through ninth, players learn and work on the fundamentals including ball handling, shooting, passing, pivoting, one on one moves, defense and rebounding. They also play full court games to practice what they have learned as well as practice teamwork.

“All the way up we focus primarily on skills,” said Aaron Goodnough, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball. “It’s skills, drills and the small stuff. I was telling them we take our girls to college practices in season, and they are doing the basics. They are doing form shooting and dribble drills – that’s what we try to focus on.”

He added for some it is the only basketball they are going to do all year and for others they are just getting started.

Players from the JV and varsity teams lead and coach the girls during the camp.

“They love it,” Goodnough said. “The girls will come to games. They wear the basketball shirts we give out. Every year we have girls who make signs for the players. It’s awesome. To me this and Horizon Hoops, that’s the life blood of the program. It why we have 80 girls here. You have to do these things and we like doing it. It’s a lot of fun.”

Dare to Dream is held through Clarkston Community Education. For more summer activities, please visit https://www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/community/community-education.