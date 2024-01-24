Popular YouTuber set to perform at library Feb. 4

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Join Matthew Ball, aka the Boogie Woogie Kid, for a family concert of toe-tapping music fun at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, next Sunday, Feb. 4, from 2-3 p.m.

Ball, whose YouTube page has more than five million views, specializes in New Orleans Song, Boogie-Woogie Piano, and Swing Dance Era favorites from the Classic American Songbook.

At the library, he will be performing songs such as “In the Mood,” “It Had to Be You,” “Basin Street Blues,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Moonglow,” “Glory of Love,” “Bumble Boogie,” “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and much more.

For more information and to register, call 248-625-2212.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Matthew Ball, the Boogie Woogie Kid, is coming to town. Photo provided