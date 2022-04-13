Poster contest winner

NoHaz, Oakland County’s consortium of 17 communities that provide residents with a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible way to dispose of household hazardous waste, sponsors a poster contest to educate and engage fourth- and fifth-grade students about the importance of those responsibilities.

Taking first place in the contest was Adelaide W., a fifth grader at Bailey Lake Elementary School.

The winners each receive a certificate and gift card, and their artwork will be featured on the 2022 NoHaz posters. Their teachers will receive a gift card for classroom supplies.

Finishing in second place was Raegan McGowan, a fourth grade student at Our Lady of the Lakes School, Waterford Township. Taking third place was Layla Hall, a fourth grade student from Harvey Swanson Elementary School in Brandon School District.

PHOTO: Adelaide W., from Bailey Lake Elementary School, recently finished in first place for a poster contest to promote the proper handling of household waste. Photo provided by Clarkston Community Schools