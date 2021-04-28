Preparing for the NHL

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic is showing little sign of slowing down, that hasn’t stopped a local hockey player from continuing to chase his NHL dreams.

Ty Gallagher, a Clarkston native who turned 18 on March 6, is currently in his second season playing with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.

Committed to play NCAA Division I hockey in the fall for the University of Notre Dame, Gallagher recently took part in the second annual BioSteel All-American Game at his home rink, USA Hockey Arena.

Gallagher bagged an assist in the game that was attended by dozens of NHL scouts and general managers as the NTDP’s Under-18 Team defeated a team of USHL NHL draft-eligible all-stars 7-1.

Last week, Gallagher netted a goal for the U.S. in a 5-1 win over Sweden in a tune-up game in Frisco, Tex., prior to the IIHF World Under-18 Championships.

The NHL Draft is slated for late July.