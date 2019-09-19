Public meeting on single trash hauler

Clarkston City Council will host a community discussion to determine residents’ interest in a single trash hauler for the city.

The discussion is in lieu of a Trash Hauler Committee recommended by City Manager Jonathan Smith. Council member David Marsh said appointing a committee was passing the buck.

“I think we just send out the bids and make a decision – we’re elected to make decisions,” said Marsh at the Sept. 9 City Council meeting. “I don’t see why we should make this a big committee.”

“Have a public hearing, find out what people want, and we can make a decision whether we even want to do it,” said Council member Al Avery.

Council member Sharron Catallo said trash haulers used to be more local, and residents would be loyal to their provider.

“A lot more are ready now than they ever were,” Catallo said. “I hear from people they’re ready to go with one truck going through neighborhood once a week.”

The proposed committee would survey residents, research programs used by other municipalities, prepare a proposal for trash haulers to bid against, and evaluate submitted bids.