Public Notice: City Council, regular meeting minutes, June 24, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

Final Minutes of the June 24, 2024 Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call To Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

2. Pledge Of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Tom Ryan, City Attorney,

Others Absent: Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.

4. Approval Of Agenda:

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Roth to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

5. Public Comments:

Tom Lowrie – Status of Single Trash Hauler

Chet Pardee – Suggested Performance Measure for City Manager

6. FYI:

Mayor Wylie commented about the Fourth of July Parade and the stuffer to be inserted in the July Tax Bill mailing

7. City Manager Report:

Clerk Replacement

23/24 FY Budget Amendments

Tax Statement Mailing Stuffer

Contractor Work in the City

8. Sheriff’s Report

9. Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented 6.24.2024

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Roth to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

10. Unfinished Business:

a. Resolution: Moratorium on Park Fee Waivers

Resolved by Forte, supported by Casey to declare a moratorium effective June 24,

2024 until September 24, 2024 for the waiver of Depot Park fees. VOTE: All Aye.

RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

b. Resolution: Proposal for Monthly Permit Parking

Resolved by Forte, supported by Rodgers to approve the implementation of a monthly permit parking alternative (in the City’s two paid parking lots) for a flat $60.00 per month. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

10. New Business:

a. Motion: Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Historic District

Commission membership renewals or replacements

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Lamphier to reappoint Derek Werner and

Amanda Forte to the Planning Commission through June 2027, Jennifer Cotter,

Sharron Catallo, and Scott Meyland to the Zoning Board of Appeals through June

2027, and Michael Moon and Lisa Paterscak to the Historic District Commission

through June 2027. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

b. Resolution: Office Computer Purchase

Resolved by Forte, supported by Rodgers to authorize the City Manager to purchase two replacement laptop computers through the City’s IT Contractor VC3 for use in the City Office at a total cost of $3,230 to be funded by the Professional & Contractual Services budget (401-901-805.001). VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

c. Resolution: Clarkston Chamber of Commerce Advertisement

Resolved by Forte, supported by Lamphier to not authorize (decline) the purchase of an advertisement in the upcoming 2024-2025 Chamber Membership Directory and Community Guide. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

d. Resolution: Bioswale Signage

Resolved by Forte, supported by Roth to approve the placement of up to ten (10)

bioswale signs measuring 9” x 12” adjacent to bioswales in the City, at no cost to the

City. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

e. Resolution: City Clerk Appointment

Resolved by Roth, supported by Casey to accept the recommendation of the City

Manager pursuant to City Charter provisions 5.1(c) and 5.3(e) to appoint Catherine

Ashley as City Clerk with an initial annual salary of $35,000 for the 60-day probation

period and then increase to the budgeted annual salary of $38,220. The City wishes

Karen DeLorge all the best in her new position with the State. Catherine will be

sworn in on July 1st at which point Treasurer Greg Cote’s appointment to Interim City

Clerk will be terminated. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

11. Adjourned Open Session at 8:11 PM

12. Adjourned City Council Meeting at 8:12 PM

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager