Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston, May 28, 2024 regular meeting minutes

City of the Village of Clarkston
Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall
375 Depot Road
Clarkston, Michigan 48346
City Council Regular Final Meeting Minutes 05/28/2024
Call To Order
Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to
order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.
Pledge Of Allegiance
Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call
Council Members Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Amanda Forte, Ted
Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.
Council Members Absent: Gary Casey, Mark Lamphier
Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk, Tom Ryan, City Attorney
Others Absent: Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.
Approval Of Agenda – Motion
Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Roth, to approve the agenda as presented – All Ayes.
Motion Carried: 5-0
Public Comments
Rick Detkowski – Spoke
FYI
Mayor Wylie reminded everyone about the Clarkston Art Connection Event May 21 – June 5.
City Manager Report 5.28.2024
Presented by Jonathan Smith, City Manager
The City Manager Report provided the following updates:
- Sanitary Sewer Pipe Maintenance
- Oakland County Beach Water Testing
Motion: Acceptance Of Consent Agenda as Presented 5.28.2024
Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Quisenberry to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.
Motion Carried: 5-0
Unfinished Business:
Read by Tom Ryan: First Reading for Proposed Ordinance Changes to enable our Building & Code
Enforcement officials to issue citations.
New Business:
a. Motioned by Forte and Seconded by Rodgers to accept Karen DeLorge’s letter of resignation. Vote: All
Ayes
Motion Carried: 5-0
b. Be it Resolved the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City DPW Staff to procure the
needed materials to install a 82’x20′ cedar fence enclosure behind the City Hall building, at a not-to-exceed
cost of $2,643.00 to be funded by the Capital Project Fund Professional & Contractual Services account
(401-901-805.001) Roll Call Vote: All Ayes
Resolution is Adopted 5-0
c. Be it Resolved that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the city clerk to post the
attached external social media policy on all digital outlets belonging to the city. Roll Call Vote: All Ayes
Resolution is Adopted 5-0
d. Be it Resolved that the City of Clarkston supports House Bill 5430 and calls upon the Michigan
Legislature to vote approval of this important legislation and Gov. Whitmore to sign it, to stimulate economic
development while also protecting irreplaceable historic buildings and enhancing the quality-of-life in
Michigan: and Be it Resolved the City Clerk is authorized to forward a copy of this Resolution to the Michigan Historic Preservation Network. Roll Call Vote: All Ayes
Resolution is Adopted 5-0
Public Hearing: 2024/2025 Fiscal Year Budget
Mayor Wylie opened the Public Hearing @ 8:15pm
Jonathan Smith gave the presentation of the Draft 2024/2025 Fiscal Year Budget.
Public Comments: Chet Pardee Spoke
Mayor Wylie adjourns the Public Hearing @ 9:13pm
Adjourn
Motion by Roth, supported by Forte to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 9:16pm – Vote: All Ayes.
Motion Carried 5-0
Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk.