Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston, meeting minutes, June 10, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

FINAL Minutes of the June 10, 2024 Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call To Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

2. Pledge Of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Tom Ryan, City Attorney,

Others Absent: Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.

4. Approval Of Agenda:

Motioned by Roth, supported by Casey to amend the agenda to include a resolution to appoint an Interim City Clerk. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Motioned by Forte, supported by Lamphier to amend the agenda to include a resolution to ratify the City Truck Repair Costs. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Roth to approve the agenda as amended. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Resolved by Forte, supported by Rodgers to appoint City Treasurer Greg Cote’ to the position of Interim City Clerk. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

5. Public Comments:

None

6. FYI:

Mayor Wylie reminded everyone about the 44th Annual Concerts in Depot Park – Dates: Friday(s) June 14th, June 21st, June 28th, July 5th, July 12th, July 19th Hours: 6pm – 9pm Presented by VISTA SPRINGS of CLARKSTON.

7. City Manager Report:

Parking Permits

EGLE Audit Meeting on MS4

Busy Week of Activities

City Clerk Replacement

City Work Truck Repair

8. Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented 6.10.2024

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Lamphier to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

9. Unfinished Business:

a. Second Reading & Resolution: Proposed Ordinance Changes to enable the City Code Enforcement officials to issue citations.

Resolved by Forte, supported by Rodgers to approve the modification of Section 10.11 of the City’s Municipal Code, authorizing the City’s Code Enforcement Officer to issue citations where warranted after a violation notice has been issued. This ordinance change will take effect 20 days after posting in a local newspaper. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

b. Ratification of City Truck Repair Costs: Approval of the $2,128.65 cost to replace the hydraulic oil tank on the City’s 2014 Ford F550 pickup truck.

Resolved by Casey, supported by Quisenberry to ratify the $2,128.65 cost to repair the City’s 2014 Ford F550 pickup truck to be paid from the Material & Outside Labor – Pickup Truck account (#101-446-861.001). VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

10. New Business:

a. Resolution to Purchase Social Media Archiving Software for FOIA requests.

Resolved by Forte, supported by Wylie to authorize the City Manager to contract with PageFreezer to purchase their Social Media Archiving software to back up the City website and Facebook site at a cost of $275 for setup and $1,308/year, to be paid from the Technology & Internet Expense account (#101-172-852.000). VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

b. Resolution to Approve the 24-25 Fiscal Year Budget.

Resolved by Quisenberry, supported by Roth to approve the 24-25 Fiscal Year Budget Proposal, including the General Appropriations Act and 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, and authorizes the City Manager and Treasurer to implement the new budget effective July 1, 2024. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

c. Resolution to Approve the 24-25 Fiscal Year Millage Rate.

Resolved by Rodgers, supported by Wylie to approve the 24-25 Fiscal Millage Rate of 10.9787 and authorize City Treasurer Greg Cote’ to proceed with the preparation of Summer 2024 tax bills. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

d. Resolution to hold a Closed Session, as permitted by the Open Meetings Act and State Statue MCL 15.268(h) regarding alleged overbilling by Independence Township for Police and Fire Services.

Resolved by Rodgers, supported by Roth to hold a closed session to discuss the alleged overbilling by Independence Township for Police and Fire Services with the City Attorney. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

1. Initiated Closed Session at 8:16 PM

2. Returned to Open Session at 8:52 PM

e. Resolution to Authorize the City Attorney to Communicate with the Independence Township Attorney.

Resolved by Forte, supported by Quisenberry to authorize the City Attorney to Communicate with the Independence Township Attorney regarding the alleged overbilling by Independence Township for Police and Fire Services. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

f. Resolution: Recommendation to hold a Closed Session, as permitted by the Open Meetings Act and State Statue MCL 15.268(h) to discuss Depot Park Rental Fees.

Resolved by Quisenberry, supported by Forte to hold a closed session to discuss the waiver of Depot Park rental fees with the City Attorney. VOTE: All Aye. RESOLUTION CARRIED 7-0

1. Initiated Closed Session at 8:56 PM

2. Returned to Open Session at 9:28 PM

11. Adjourned Open Session at 9:30 PM

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager