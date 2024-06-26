Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston notice of state primary election Aug. 6, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd., Clarkston MI 48346

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON: Tuesday, August 6th, 2024

To the Qualified Electors of the City of the Village of Clarkston:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the City of the Village of Clarkston, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at michigan.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk for the Presidential Primary is Monday, July 2nd, 2024.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the City of the Village of Clarkston Clerk’s office, located at 375 Depot Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346 at the following times:

Regular business hours: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 rd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, August 6th 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 for the purpose of nominating candidates of all participating political parties for the office of President of the United States.

Location, Dates & Times

City of the Village of Clarkston, County of Oakland, State of Michigan

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6th, 2024

THE POLLS WILL BE OPEN: 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE

AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:

Precinct #1 Early Voting Site #17 Early Voting Site #19

City Hall Bay Court Park at Brady Lodge Waterford Oaks Activity Center

375 Depot Road 6970 Andersonville Rd. 2800 Watkins Lake Rd.

Clarkston, MI 48346 Clarkston, MI 48346 Waterford, MI 48828

INFORMATION ON OBTAINING AN ABSENT VOTER BALLOT FOR THE ELECTION

Is available at City Hall located at 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan

City Hall Offices will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Thru Thursday

Or Michigan.gov/vote

Jonathan Smith, City Manager

City of the Village of Clarkston