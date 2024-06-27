Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston, Ordinance no. 144

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

ORDINANCE NO. 144

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON MUNICIPIAL CODE, CHAPTER 10 RULES OF CONSTRUCTION: GENERAL PENALTY; SECTION 10.11 CIVIL INFRACTION; LOCAL OFFICIALS TO ISSUE CITATION

The City of the Village of Clarkston Ordains:

Section 1.01. To amend Chapter 10 Rules of Construction: General Penalty, Section 10.11 Civil Infraction; Local Officials to Issue Citation, to add language to read as follows:

10.11(C) For violations of the codes adopted in Chapter 150; the City Building

Official or the City Code Enforcement Officer .

Section 2.01. Repealer Clause.

All ordinances of the city in conflict with the provisions herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 3.01. Severability Clause.

Should any section, subdivision, clause or phrase of this Ordinance be declared by the courts to be invalid, the validity of this Ordinance as a whole, or in part, shall not be affected other than the part invalidated.

Section 4.01. Effective Date.

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the City Council of the City of the Village of Clarkston, at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the 10th day of June, 2024, and shall be published in the manner prescribed by law and shall become effective 20 days after publication.

Sue Wylie, Mayor

Greg Cote’, Interim City Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF CLERK

I, Greg Cote, being the duly appointed and qualified Interim City Clerk of the City of the Village of Clarkston, Oakland County, Michigan, do hereby certify and declare that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of an Ordinance adopted by the City Council of the City of the Village of Clarkston at a regular meeting thereof held on the 10th day of June, 2024.

Greg Cote’, Interim City Clerk