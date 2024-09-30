Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston public accuracy test of voting equipment Oct. 19, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

for the

NOVEMBER 5th, 2024 GENERAL ELECTION

To the qualified voters of the City of the Village of Clarkston, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test of the electronic equipment that will be used in the November 5th, 2024 General Election is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th, 2024 at 11:00 AM in the City Hall Conference Room, 375 Depot Road, Clarkston Michigan, 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the Michigan election laws.

Jonathan Smith, City Manager