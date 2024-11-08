Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston regular meeting minutes, Aug. 26, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

Final Minutes of the August 26, 2024, Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call to Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager and Tom Ryan, City Attorney

Others Absent: Sgt. John Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff

4. Approval of Agenda:

Motioned by Roth, supported by Quisenberry to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

5. Public Comments:

Chet Pardee – Transparency Issue

Laura Rodgers – Main Street Crossing concerns at Depot Road

6. Memorandum from City Attorney Tom Ryan:

Lawsuit dismissal notice

7. FYI:

“ Understanding Clarkston’s Historic District” Discussion at CIDL, 8/27/2024

“ Fill the Boot” Fundraiser, 9/13-14/2024

8. City Manager Report:

City Sidewalks Repairs

Status of City Clerk Search

Facilitated Discussion on the Historic District

Washington & Main Parking Lot Beautification

Status of the Depot Park Fee Study

November 2024 Election Update

9. Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented 8/26/2024

Motioned by Forte, supported by Rodgers to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

10. Unfinished Business:

Motion: Acceptance of the City Manager’s 2024 Performance Review

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Lamphier to accept the City Manager’s 2024 Performance Evaluation as submitted. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Resolution: Five-Year Office Copier Lease Renewal

Resolved by Forte, supported by Roth to authorize the City Manager to facilitate a Lease Agreement renewal with Ricoh USA, LLC. for a new office copier/printer/scanner at a cost of $86.97/month plus $.0085/Black & White page plus $0.049/Color Page funded through the Ricoh Copier Lease budget account (#101-172-941.000). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Resolution: Sanitary Sewer Pipe Repairs in the West Alley

Resolved by Rodgers, supported by Casey to authorize (1) Pipeline Management Company to complete the two open cut sewer repairs in Clarkston’s West Alley and (2) the City Treasurer to pay the PMC Repair Invoice from the City’s Water Fund (591-000-017.000), and (3) utilize the City’s Sewer Billing system to recoup $215.01 from each Residential Equivalent Unit (REU), or four quarterly payments of $53.75 starting with the October 2024 billing cycle. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Discussion: Consideration of a Single Day Trash Service

Discussion only, no action taken.

11. New Business:

Resolution: Bioswale Installation Proposal

Resolved by Forte, supported by Roth to approve a maximum expenditure of $1,000 in the 24/25 Fiscal Year for the installation of an estimated ten (10) bioswales, funded by the Park Materials budget (101-265-728.000). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Discussion: Mill Pond Dam Update

Update provided by Frank Schoebel of the Millpond Association

12. Motion: Adjourn Meeting at 8:45 P.M.

Motioned by Forte, supported by Rodgers to adjourn. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager