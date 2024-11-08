Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston regular meeting minutes, Sept. 23, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

Final Minutes of the September 23, 2024, Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call to Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 6:00 P.M.

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager and Tom Ryan, City Attorney

Others Absent: Sgt. John Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff

4. Approval of Agenda:

Motioned by Forte, supported by Rodgers to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

5. Public Comments:

None

6. FYI:

CIDL Fall Used Book Sale: September 24 th through September 28th

Taste of Clarkston: September 29 th

The Fall Back 40 Road Tour: October 13th

7. City Manager Report:

West Alley Sewer Repair Work

MML Conference

Ordinance Enforcement

Election Signage

Bioswale Installations

Passing of Gini Schultz

Sidewalk Replacement Work

8. Election Update from Deputy Clerk Evelyn Bihl

9. Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented 9/23/2024

Motioned by Forte, supported by Quisenberry to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

10. Unfinished Business:

None

11. New Business:

Resolution: Deputy Clerk and City Treasurer Salary Increases

Resolved by Forte, supported by Rodgers to authorize the setting of both the Deputy Clerk and City Treasurer salaries at $21.00/hour retroactive to the August 1, 2024 effective date of the Deputy Clerk appointment. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Resolution: Provision for Contractual Election Assistance

Resolved by Quisenberry, supported by Casey to preauthorizes the City Manager to expend of up to $7,500 if needed for contractual election assistance for the November 5, 2024 election. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0

12. Motion: Adjourn Meeting at 6:26 P.M.

Motioned by Roth, supported by Rodgers to adjourn. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 7-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager