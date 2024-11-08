Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston regular meeting minutes, Sept. 9, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

Final Minutes of the September 9, 2024, Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call to Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth

Council Members Absent: Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager and Tom Ryan, City Attorney

Others Absent: Sgt. John Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff

4. Approval of Agenda:

Motioned by Roth, supported by Quisenberry to approve the agenda as amended to include item 10d under New Business to Discuss the Scheduling of a Special Council Meeting to Discuss the Charter Amendment Proposal. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0

5. Public Comments:

Carol Eberhardt – Concerns about the Charter Amendment Proposal

6. FYI:

None

7. City Manager Report:

West Alley Sewer Repair Work

Rescheduling of the Facilitated Discussion on the Historic District

Development Proposal for the Vacant Property at Waldon & Main

Election Workers Needed

Bioswale Installations

Property Tax Deadline (9/16/24) Reminder

November 2024 Election Update

8. Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda as Presented 9/9/2024

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Lamphier to approve the Consent Agenda with one correction: removal of the word Commission from the City Manager Report in the 8/26/24 Draft Minutes. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0

9. Unfinished Business:

Resolution: Sidewalk Repairs Phase II: Flag Replacement

Motioned by Forte, supported by Casey to authorize the City Manager to contract with Orozco Construction at a not-to-exceed cost of $50,0021.40 for the Phase II replacement of 253 heaved or broken sidewalk flags in the City, with $40,000 funded by the City’s Sidewalk Repair budget (401-901-930.005) and up to $10,021.40 funded by the Professional & Contractual Services budget (401-901-805.001). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0

10. New Business:

Discussion: Permit Parking Fees

Comments from Angela Batten of Real Estate One, expressing concerns over the $60/month permit parking fee. The City Manager was asked to prepare a recommendation for discussion/vote in the October 7, 2024 Council meeting.

Resolution: National Recovery Month – September 2024 Resolution: National Suicide Prevention Month – September 2024

Motioned by Wylie, supported by Forte to support both the National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month resolutions from the Oakland Community Health Network. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Discussion: Scheduling of a Special Council Meeting to Discuss the Charter Amendment Proposal

Motioned by Forte, supported by Lamphier to amend the agenda to add a motion to hold a Special Council meeting to discuss the City Charter Amendment Proposal on the November 5th ballot. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Forte to start the Regular 9/23/24 City Council meeting at 6:00 PM followed by a Special City Council meeting at 7:00 PM to discuss the City Charter Amendment Proposal on the November 5th ballot. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

11. Motion: Adjourn Meeting at 8:54 P.M.

Motioned by Forte, supported by Rodgers to adjourn. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager