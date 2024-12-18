Public Notice: Clarkston City Council regular meeting minutes Nov. 12, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

Final Minutes of the November 12, 2024, Regular City Council Meeting

1. Call to Order:

The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call:

Councilmembers Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry

Council Members Absent: Peg Roth

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Tom Ryan, City Attorney

Others Absent: Sgt. John Ashley, Oakland County Sheriff

4. Approval of Agenda:

Motioned by Forte, supported by Casey to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0

5. Public Comments:

Mayor Wylie asked City Attorney Tom Ryan about the legality of the previous (pre-election) councilmembers voting in this meeting. Tom replied that until the election canvassing by Oakland County is complete (est. 11-19-2024), the current council stays in place.

6. FYI:

MML Training for Newly Elected Officials

7. City Manager Report:

Election Worker Thank You’s

8. Motion: Acceptance of Consent Agenda:

Final Minutes of the October 14, 2024 Regular Meeting

Final Minutes of the October 17, 2024 Special Meeting

Draft Minutes of the October 28, 2024 Regular Meeting

Treasurer’s Report November 12, 2024

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Forte to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0

9. Unfinished Business:

Resolution: Purchase of Road-Crossing See-Me Flags

Resolved by Rodgers, supported by Quisenberry to approve up to $500.00 to purchase See-Me road-crossing flags for installation at the intersection at Main Street and Depot Road funded by the City’s Parking Fund (231-000-001.000). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

10. New Business:

Discussion: Election Results

Contract Election Worker Angi Guillen provided an update on the November 5th General Election, stating that 665 (89%) of the City’s 747 registered voters had voted via Absentee Voting (271), Early In-Person Voting (95), or Election Day In-Person Voting (299). Among the Absentee Voters, 271 (96%) of the 281 ballots sent out were returned. City Manager Jonathan Smith thanked Angi and Deputy Clerk Evelyn Bihl for their thoroughness and attention to every detail in this successful election.

Resolution: Extension of the Contractual Clerk Agreement

Resolved by Casey, supported by Forte to approve an agreement to hire Contractual Clerk Assistant Angela Guillen through December 31st, 2024 with a not-to-exceed budget of $7,250. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Resolution: Contract with the MML Salary Consultant to Conduct a Salary Study

Resolved by Rodgers, supported by Casey to authorize Rahmberg, Stover and Associates to conduct a Salary Study for the City of the Village of Clarkston administrative staff at a not-to-exceed cost of $4,000 to be funded by the Professional & Contractual Services budget (401-901-805.001). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Motion: Acceptance of M. Luginski Resignation from the Historic District Commission

Motioned by Wylie, supported by Rodgers to thank Melissa Luginski for her many years of service on HDC and accept her resignation. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Resolution: Free Parking on Small Business Saturday and Saturdays in December

Resolved by Forte, supported by Quisenberry to authorize free parking in the City’s two paid parking lot on Small Business Saturday and every Saturday in December to support our small businesses this holiday season, with an anticipated lost revenue of $872.85. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Resolution: Installation of Concrete Curbing on W. Washington and Robertson Ct

Resolved by Wylie, supported by Rodgers to authorize the City Manager to contract with Orozco Construction at a not-to-exceed cost of $24,937.00 to install concrete curbing on W. Washington and Robertson Court to eliminate erosion and road asphalt degradation, funded by the Professional & Contractual Services budget (401-901-805.001). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Reso lution: Purchase of a Handicap Swing for the Depot Park Playground

Resolved by Rodgers, supported by Forte to approve the purchase of one (1) commercial-grade Little Tykes Inclusive Swing Seat from Little Tykes Commercial Playground Equipment at a total cost of $1,567 for installation in the Depot Park playground funded through the Friends of Depot Park budget account (401-265-728.000). VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

11. Motion: Adjourn Meeting

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Forte to adjourn at 8:45 P.M. VOTE: All Aye. MOTION CARRIED 6-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Jonathan Smith, City Manager