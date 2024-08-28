PUBLIC NOTICE: Independence Township Board of Trustees Aug. 27, 2024 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

AUGUST 27, 2024 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: To amend the agenda by removing item M-02 Closed Session: Discussion of Confidential Legal Opinion Pursuant to the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Approve the Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of August 13, 2024 Approve the August 20, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($570,354.42) Ratify the August 16, 2024 Payroll ($452,370.36) and the June 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($6,553,963.57) Adopt Resolution No. 2024-019: To Designate the Township DPW Director and/or Interim Director as the Township’s Authorized Representative for Execution of CWSRF Project Documents

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Proposal received from DLZ of Waterford, Michigan for professional services associated with professional engineering services related to Water Main Improvements to address drinking water quality concerns as outlined in the agreement in an amount not to exceed $443,395.00, authorize the Supervisor to sign the proposal as the authorized representative of the Township and approve 2024 Budget Amendment #26 as presented.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #27 as presented.

APPROVE: 2-year rental agreement for 12 Flock Safety Falcon Camera’s from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for an amount not to exceed $36,000.00 annually plus $7,800.00 in year 1 only for set-up and approve 2024 Budget Amendment #13 as presented.

STUDY SESSION: Road Millage Excess Funds

ADJOURNED: 7:26 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, September 4, 2024