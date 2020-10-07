Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees Minutes, Sept. 29, 2020

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

September 29, 2020

A. A virtual Regular/Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: Brown

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yeager, Budget and Operations Analyst; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney; Michael Monday, General Counsel-Magneli Marelli

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Approval of Agenda as amended by relocating I. Presentation: Lakeview Cemetery Headstone Restoration before E. Budget Session and adding Late Submittal, Regular Business item M-08, Request to Approve Budget Amendment #33-New Phone System for Township Hall, DPW and Safety Path

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: Lakeview Cemetery Headstone Restoration (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor; Dave Carter, Carter’s Cemetery Preservation; Jennifer Harris, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); Joette Kunse, Clarkston Community Historical Society)

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:

1. Budget Session: Review 2021 Budgets for General & Cemetery CIP, PRS and General

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Isabel Gugyela

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Relocated before E. Budget Session

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of September 15, 2020

2. Approval of the September 18, 2020 Check Run ($728,223.61) and Ratify the September 18, 2020 Payroll ($271,808.10)

3. Adoption of Resolution Prorating the “Surplus Special Assessment” for the Thendara Park Country Club / Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District

4. Adoption Resolution Prorating the “Surplus Special Assessment” for the Thendara Park Country Club / Sunny Beach Country Club Re-Paving Private Road Special Assessment District

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

Trustee Nallamothu left the meeting at 7:32 PM.

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Adoption of Resolution and Approval of Agreement for Traffic Control Device

2. Adoption of Resolution of Support and to Approve Financial Support and TAP Grant Application – Waldon Rd Safe Pedestrian and Bicycle Route

3. Adoption of Resolution – Automotive Lighting LLC: Vacating and Failure to Operate Under Terms of Tax Abatement Development Agreement for Current Industrial Facility Exemption Certificates Nos. 2016-156 and 2013-373: Request to STC to Revoke IFEC

4. Approval of 2020 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2020 Millage Rates for the 2021 Budget Year

5. Approval of the Addition of Pine Knob Road Between Clarkston Road and Bailey Lake Elementary School to the Road Millage Project

6. Adoption of Resolution – Support Reduced Speed Limit on Unpaved Roads

7. Adoption of Resolution – Approve the Clarkston Road Highway Easement

8. Late Submittal: Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #33: IP Phone System for Townhall including PRS, DPW and Safety Path

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, August 18, 2020 and August 25, 2020

2. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – July 2020 and August 2020

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:21 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC/CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020