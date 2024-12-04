Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees Nov. 26, 2024 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOVEMBER 26, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

PUBLIC HEARING: 2025 Annual Budget

PRESENTATION: 2024 Third Quarter Investment Report

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of November 12, 2024 November 19, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($700,288.42) Ratify the November 8, 2024 Payroll ($326,223.00) and the September 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($2,545,240.28) Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, December 14, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, March 8, 2025 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Sunday May 18, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #33 as presented.

APPROVE: Fire Chief to purchase 76 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) cylinders through Municipal Emergency Services (MES) located at 12 Turnberry Lane, Second Floor, Sandy Hook, CT 06482, for an amount not to exceed $103,870.00.

APPROVE: Out-of-state travel for Captain White January 13 – 24, 2025, for the U.S. Fire Administration Management of Emergency Medical Services Course in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

APPROVE: Postponement of the two Public Hearings for Proposed Special Assessment Districts for Sheringham Woods Subdivision (SAD 2024-1) and Spring Lake North Subdivision (SAD 2024-2) which were set for public hearing to occur on November 26, 2024 via Resolutions 2024-021 (Sheringham Woods) and 2024-022 (Spring Lake North) with the understanding that when the updated and amended SAD policies are adopted that a new hearing date will also be set for each proposed SAD.

APPOINT: Sam Moraco to the Planning Commission replacing Ron Ritchie as the Board of Trustee Liaison with a term to expire with his term on the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees.

CLOSED SESSION: Enter Closed Session for the purpose of discussing a confidential legal opinion regarding an appeal pursuant to MCL 15.268(1)(h).

ADJOURNED: 7:07 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, December 11, 2024