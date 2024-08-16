Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees regular meeting synopsis, Aug. 13, 2024

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

AUGUST 13, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of July 23, 2024 August 5, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($3,546,091.62) Ratify the July 19, 2024 and August 2, 2024

Payroll ($382,212.13 / $389,619.00) and the April and May 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($617,681.92 /

$252,225.90)

Resolution No. 2024-018: Participate in Opioid Settlement for Kroger 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 7, 2024 2024 Budget Amendment #25: Land Purchase at 5854 Dixie Highway Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Thursday, August 29, 2024

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: First Amendment to the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Charter Township of Independence and the Charter Township of Independence Downtown Development Authority for the lease of Property Located at 5854 Dixie Highway and authorize the Township Supervisor to execute the same.

CLOSED SESSION: Closed Session for the purposes of discussing a confidential legal opinion regarding the contract with NOTA for services and Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract pursuant to MCL 15.268(h) and MCL 15.243(1)(g).

ADJOURNED: 9:01 P.M.

