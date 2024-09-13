Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 10, 2024 regular meeting synopsis

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Approve the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of August 27, 2024 Approve the September 3, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,377,477.03) and Ratify the August 30, 2024 Payroll ($362,593.85) Approve Participation in Proposed Settlement Regarding Aqueous Film Forming Foams Product Liability Litigation Approve 2024 Budget Amendment #28: Budget Clean-up for the General, CIA and General CIP Funds Post Approve Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Approve Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, December 26, 2024

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: 2024 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and adopt the Charter Township of Independence 2024 Millage Rates for the 2025 budget year as presented

ADJOURNED: 6:34 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, September 18, 2024