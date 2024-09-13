Public Notice: Independence Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 10, 2024 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS
ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 – Regular Meeting
APPROVED: Agenda as Presented
APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented
Approve the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of August 27, 2024
Approve the September 3, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,377,477.03) and Ratify the August 30, 2024 Payroll ($362,593.85)
Approve Participation in Proposed Settlement Regarding Aqueous Film Forming Foams Product Liability Litigation
Approve 2024 Budget Amendment #28: Budget Clean-up for the General, CIA and General CIP Funds Post
Approve Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, October 19, 2024
Approve Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, December 26, 2024
The following motions were made and passed:
APPROVE: 2024 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and adopt the Charter Township of Independence 2024 Millage Rates for the 2025 budget year as presented
ADJOURNED: 6:34 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, September 18, 2024