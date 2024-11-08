Public Notice: Independence Township Oct. 22, 2024 regular meeting synopsis

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OCTOBER 22, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

PRESENTATION: McCord Property – Clarkston Community Garder

PRESENTATION: Midwest Strategy Group

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Special Meeting Minutes of October 3, 2024 and the Regular/Closed Session Meeting

Minutes of October 8, 2024

October 14, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,918,674.98) Ratify the October 11, 2024 Payroll

($373,648.12) and the July and August 2024 EFT/ACH/Wire Activity ($949,080.26 / $671,758.18)

Request to Approve Out-of-State Travel: American Society on Aging Annual Conference, Orlando,

Florida, April 21-24, 2025

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: A one-time contribution of $100,000.00 to the Spring Lake North Homeowners Association for a Road Improvement Project with payment being allocated out of this year’s budget contingent upon project completion in 2025 and the SAD being approved by the Township Board.

APPROVE: A one-time contribution of Fifty Thousand dollars ($50,000) to the Sheringham Woods Homeowners Association for a Road Improvement Program with $5,250.00 to be paid in 2024 for improvements already made and the balance to be paid in 2025 upon final approval of the SAD project being approved by the Board the completion of the paving project, subject to the terms as set by the Board.

APPROVE: Proposed building department fee schedule as presented with an effective date of January 1, 2025.

APPROVE: Out-of-state travel for Lauren Rinke, PIO and John Ehlke, Station Manager (Independence Television) to attend the Government Social Media Conference held in Orlando, FL from May 19-23, 2025.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #30 as presented.

APPROVE: Forwarding the PUD ordinance amendments to the Planning Commission for review along with the entire PUD ordinance.

CLOSED SESSION: Closed Session Pursuant to the Michigan Open Meetings Act, MCL 15.268(1)(g) Regarding a Confidential Legal Opinion on Special Assessment District Procedures and Guide, for the Purpose of Discussing a Confidential Legal Opinion Regarding an Appeal Pursuant to MCL 15.268(1)(h) and to also include Kim Feigley, Director of Assessing and Stephanie Morita, Township Attorney.

ADJOURNED: 9:58 P.M.

Published: Wednesday, November 6, 2024