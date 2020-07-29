Public Notice: Independence Township, second reading, zoning ordinance amendment, July 21

­CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF AMENDMENTS TO

THE INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on July 21, 2020, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Dr. Clarkston, MI 48346. the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the Second Reading and Adoption of Amendments to the Charter Township of Independence Zoning Ordinances, specifically changes to:

Article 2, Section 2.02 (add new definitions), Article 4, Section 4.10 (amend R-2 Multiple-Family Residential), Article 4, Sec. 4.11 (Amend Elderly Housing Residential), Article 5, Section 5.06 (Amend Accessory Buildings and Structures, subsection A.3 and B), Article 4, Section 4.16 (amend OS-2 Office Service Two), Article 8, Sec. 8.6 (amend and section title change to Elderly Housing Standards), Article 6, Sec. 6.06 (removal of Sec. B(2) from Setbacks from Bodies of Water), Article 8, Sec. 8.22 (added new section, titled: convalescent or nursing home standards), Article 10, Section 10.6 (amend Exterior Lighting and Glare).

A copy of the text amendments is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township’s Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Introduced: May 19, 2020; June 2, 2020

Published: June 10, 2020-Clarkston News

Adopted: July 21, 2020

Published: July 29, 2020-Clarkston News

Effective: August 6, 2020