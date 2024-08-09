Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Sept. 4 regular meeting agenda

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
-
ROLL CALL:
-
REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
-
PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
-
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
-
NEW BUSINESS:
-
Case #24-015, Petitioner, Elizabeth Harvey, Requesting: A 2-foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to re-construct a new detached garage., 4884 Sundale Dr., Parcel #08-34-303-008, R-1A Single Family Residential.
-
Case #24-016, Christopher Freeman, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct a barn larger than what was previously approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals, 7685 Bitterbush, Parcel #08-07-100-014, R-1R Rural Residential.
-
-
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
-
Regular Meeting Minutes of August 7, 2024
-
-
DISCUSSION:
-
ADJOURNMENT:
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk