Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Sept. 4 regular meeting agenda

Case #24-015, Petitioner, Elizabeth Harvey, Requesting: A 2-foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to re-construct a new detached garage., 4884 Sundale Dr., Parcel #08-34-303-008, R-1A Single Family Residential.

Case #24-016, Christopher Freeman, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct a barn larger than what was previously approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals, 7685 Bitterbush, Parcel #08-07-100-014, R-1R Rural Residential.