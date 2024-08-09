Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Sept. 4 regular meeting agenda

By on No Comment

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #24-015, Petitioner, Elizabeth Harvey, Requesting: A 2-foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to re-construct a new detached garage., 4884 Sundale Dr., Parcel #08-34-303-008, R-1A Single Family Residential.

    2. Case #24-016, Christopher Freeman, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct a barn larger than what was previously approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals, 7685 Bitterbush, Parcel #08-07-100-014, R-1R Rural Residential.

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of August 7, 2024

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Sept. 4 regular meeting agenda added by on
View all posts by Megan Kelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.