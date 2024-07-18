Public Notice: Independence Twp. Board of Trustees regular/closed session meeting synopsis, July 8, 2024

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

JULY 9, 2024 – REGULAR/CLOSED SESSION MEETING

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Amended

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of June 18, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, August 10, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Saturday, August 31, 2024

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: July 2, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,734,581.95) and Ratify the June 21, 2024 Payroll ($390,251.11) as amended.

APPROVE: FOIA Appeal #2024-133 from Terry Whitney, requesting township IT assistance for digital recovery, and to seek a 10-day extension of the FOIA to accommodate this request.

AUTHORIZE: Township Treasurer to seek bids for a third-party external audit of REU calculations for commercial properties with findings presented to the Board for further consideration including all water connections.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-014 of the Board of Trustees authorizing the Township Supervisor to execute the Purchase Agreement for 5854 Dixie Highway, to take all steps necessary to close on the subject Property, and to execute the intergovernmental lease agreement with the Downtown Development Authority.

CLOSED SESSION: Discuss confidential legal opinions and include Assessing Director Kimberly Feigley in the relevant discussion, pursuant to MCL 15.268(1)(h) and MCL 15.243(g).

APPROVE: Removal of member from the Board of Review.

ADJOURNED: 8:44 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, July 24, 2024