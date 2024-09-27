Public Notice: Independence Twp. Board of Trustees, Sept. 24, 2024 regular meeting synopsis

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: Agenda as Presented

PRESENTATION: Ordinance Amendment Suggestions from Residential Open Space Advisory

Committee

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Approve Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of September 10, 2024 Approve September 17, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,728,180.00) and Ratify the September 13, 2024 Payroll ($349,042.62) Adopt Resolution No. 2024-020: 2025 Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Schedule Approve Amended Taxable Value on the 2024 Tax Rate Request Form L-4029 Approve Master Services Agreement: Flock Group, Inc.

The following motions were made and passed:

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-021 Setting Public Hearing for the Independence Township Public Road Special Assessment District 2024-1 as presented.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-022 Setting Public Hearing for the Independence Township Public Road Special Assessment District 2024-2 as presented.

APPROVE: Distribution by the Planning & Zoning Department of the 2035 Opportunities Draft Master Plan to all neighboring communities, Oakland County Planning, Road Commission for Oakland County, Michigan Department of Transportation, and any other party as required by State Law and begin the 63-day review period.

AUTHORIZE: Fire Chief to dispose of a 2014 Ford Expedition VIN#1FMJK1G51EEF40663 having a cost basis greater than $5,000 in accordance with the Township’s Asset Management Policy.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #29 as presented.

BUDGET SESSION: Review 2025 Budgets for Fire CIP, Fire, Police, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), CDBG, Independence TV, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, N. Sashabaw Debt Service, Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Walters Lake

ADJOURNED: 9:31 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 2, 2024