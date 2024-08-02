Public Notice: Independence Twp. July 23, 2024 regular meeting minutes

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

JULY 23, 2024 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Approve the Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of July 9, 2024 Approve the July 16, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,361,887.85) and Ratify the July 5, 2024 Payroll

The following motions were made and passed:

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-017 of the Board of Trustees authorizing payment to the City of the Village of Clarkston in the amount of $96,220.00 to resolve the issue of overpayment on the 2010 Contract for Police and Fire Services.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #22 as presented.

ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-015 to approve the Project Agreement Amendments to unencumber .57 acres of property and restrict 1.5 acres of property under a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant, authorize the Township Supervisor to execute all documents necessary to complete the land conversion.

APPROVE: Prepayment of the Oakland Macomb Drainage District series 2024 (2024 Issue) Bond known as Special Assessment Roll No.1 in the amount of $269,733.00 for Independence Township and adopt Resolution No. 2024-016 as presented.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #23 as presented.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #24 as presented.

TABLE: Forensic Financial Audit for Key Township Operational Areas until the MAIF and the budget can be addressed correctly and be brought back before the Board for review.

BUDGET SESSION: 2025, 2026 and 2027 Budget Process

ADJOURNED: 9:01 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, August 7, 2024