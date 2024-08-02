Public Notice: Independence Twp. July 23, 2024 regular meeting minutes

SYNOPSIS
ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
JULY 23, 2024 – Regular Meeting
CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.
APPROVED: Agenda as Amended
APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented
The following motions were made and passed:
ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-017 of the Board of Trustees authorizing payment to the City of the Village of Clarkston in the amount of $96,220.00 to resolve the issue of overpayment on the 2010 Contract for Police and Fire Services.
APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #22 as presented.
ADOPT: Resolution No. 2024-015 to approve the Project Agreement Amendments to unencumber .57 acres of property and restrict 1.5 acres of property under a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant, authorize the Township Supervisor to execute all documents necessary to complete the land conversion.
APPROVE: Prepayment of the Oakland Macomb Drainage District series 2024 (2024 Issue) Bond known as Special Assessment Roll No.1 in the amount of $269,733.00 for Independence Township and adopt Resolution No. 2024-016 as presented.
APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #23 as presented.
APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #24 as presented.
TABLE: Forensic Financial Audit for Key Township Operational Areas until the MAIF and the budget can be addressed correctly and be brought back before the Board for review.
BUDGET SESSION: 2025, 2026 and 2027 Budget Process
ADJOURNED: 9:01 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, August 7, 2024