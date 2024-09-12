Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals, regular meeting agenda, Oct. 2, 2024

NEW BUSINESS:

Case #24-017, Petitioner, Danny Nemer, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) A 5 foot front yard setback on Clarkston Rd. and 2) A 26.7 foot front yard setback variance on Sylvanview Dr., both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 4865 Clarkston Rd., Parcel #08-13-152-021, R-1A Single Family Residential.

Case #24-018, Todd Breadon, Petitioner, Requesting: A 4.2 foot side yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on the home on a non-conforming lot of record, 9881 Marmora, Parcel #08-02-406-013, R-1A Single Family Residential.

Case #24-019, Gay & Jeff Todd, Petitioner, Requesting: A 7.8 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on the home, 6236 Lake Waldon Ct., Parcel #08-27-151-010, R-1A Single Family Residential.