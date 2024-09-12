Public Notice: Independence Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals, regular meeting agenda, Oct. 2, 2024

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
Case #24-017, Petitioner, Danny Nemer, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) A 5 foot front yard setback on Clarkston Rd. and 2) A 26.7 foot front yard setback variance on Sylvanview Dr., both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 4865 Clarkston Rd., Parcel #08-13-152-021, R-1A Single Family Residential.
Case #24-018, Todd Breadon, Petitioner, Requesting: A 4.2 foot side yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on the home on a non-conforming lot of record, 9881 Marmora, Parcel #08-02-406-013, R-1A Single Family Residential.
Case #24-019, Gay & Jeff Todd, Petitioner, Requesting: A 7.8 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on the home, 6236 Lake Waldon Ct., Parcel #08-27-151-010, R-1A Single Family Residential.
Case #24-020, Gardner Signs, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A 26.02 height and 442 square foot area variance from Section 12.04(B), Table 12.04B-1, 2) A variance from Section 12.06(E) to permit a larger EMC than allowed by Ordinance and 15 second message display, and 3) A variance from Section 12.08(A)(5) to permit color and images, all in order to construct a new ground sign at Pine Knob Music Theater and Ski Resort, 33 Bob Seger Way, Parcel #08-22-201-002, REC Recreation.
Regular Meeting Minutes of September 4, 2024
