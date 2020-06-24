Public Notice: Notice to Creditors – Ruthy Mae Smith

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Ruthy Mae Smith. Date of birth: 11/27/1949

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ruth Mae Smith, died September 20, 2019

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Boyzella Akins personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

6/12/2020

Boyezella Akins

24197 Lathrup Blvd

Southfield, MI 48075

248-885-9464