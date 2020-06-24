Public Notice: Notice to Creditors – Ruthy Mae Smith

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Ruthy Mae Smith. Date of birth: 11/27/1949
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ruth Mae Smith, died September 20, 2019
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Boyzella Akins personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
6/12/2020
Boyezella Akins
24197 Lathrup Blvd
Southfield, MI 48075
248-885-9464
