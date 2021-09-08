Public Notice: Oakland Conservation District proposed budget

The proposed budget of The Oakland Conservation District for the fiscal year beginning October 1st, 2021, will be presented to The Oakland District Board for final approval at the regular monthly meeting at 6:00 PM on September 15, 2021. The public is invited to comment on the proposed budget at this time, copies af the proposed budget are available at the Oakland District office, located at 71.50 Dixie Highway, Suite 2, Ciarkston, MI 48346.

