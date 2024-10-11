Public Notice: Synopsis of Independence Twp. Board of Trustees regular meeting Oct. 8, 2024

SYNOPSIS
ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
OCTOBER 8, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting
ROLL CALL
APPROVED: Agenda as Amended
APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented
-
Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of September 24, 2024
-
October 1, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,584,795.77) and Ratify the September 27, 2024 Payroll ($365,523.37)
The following motions were made and passed:
APPROVE: Increase of the Residential Equivalent Unit (REU) rate to $118.94 per REU for the Clinton-Oakland Sewage Disposal System services and bond debt in the Charter Township of Independence effective July 16, 2024 through June 30, 2025.
APPROVE: Denial of Application for Rezoning.
APPOINT: Board and Committee Member, Amanda Weeks to the Residential Open Space Advisory Committee
CLOSED SESSION: Closed Session Pursuant to the Michigan Open Meetings Act, MCL 15.268(d) Regarding the Purchase of Real Property.
ADJOURNED: 8:59 P.M.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, October 16, 2024