Public Notice: Synopsis of Independence Twp. Board of Trustees regular meeting Oct. 8, 2024

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OCTOBER 8, 2024 – Regular/CLOSED SESSION Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of September 24, 2024 October 1, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($1,584,795.77) and Ratify the September 27, 2024 Payroll ($365,523.37)

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Increase of the Residential Equivalent Unit (REU) rate to $118.94 per REU for the Clinton-Oakland Sewage Disposal System services and bond debt in the Charter Township of Independence effective July 16, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

APPROVE: Denial of Application for Rezoning.

APPOINT: Board and Committee Member, Amanda Weeks to the Residential Open Space Advisory Committee

CLOSED SESSION: Closed Session Pursuant to the Michigan Open Meetings Act, MCL 15.268(d) Regarding the Purchase of Real Property.

ADJOURNED: 8:59 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 16, 2024