Public Notice: Synopsis of Nov. 12, 2024 Independence Twp. Board of Trustees meeting

SYNOPSIS

ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOVEMBER 12, 2024 – Regular Meeting

CALL TO ORDER: 6:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL

APPROVED: Agenda as Amended

PUBLIC HEARING: PY2025 Community Development Block Grant Application

PRESENTATION: Fire Department Swearing In

PRESENTATION: Fire Department Promotion of Firefighter Decker

PRESENTATION: Fire Department Promotion of Lieutenant White

APPROVED Consent Agenda as Presented

Board of Trustees Regular/Closed Session Meeting Minutes of October 22, 2024 November 6, 2024 Check Run Including ACH ($2,257,055.69) and Ratify the October 25, 2024 Payroll ($337,695.80) Brady Lodge Rental with Alcohol: Sunday, November 10, 2024

The following motions were made and passed:

APPROVE: Program Year 2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application Certification between the County of Oakland and the Township of Independence for the total amount of $49,141.00; and direct the Supervisor to electronically sign Program Year 2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application and Conflict of Interest Certification as the authorized representative of the Township; and DIRECT the Senior Division Supervisor to process the application.

APPROVE: Allocation of 2025 Community Development Block Grant funding for Housing (Minor Home Repair); Program Account Numbers 172170-31227 in the amount of $41,770.00.

APPROVE: Allocation of 2025 Community Development Block Grant funding for Public Services/Senior Services: Program Account Number 172160-731712 in the amount of $3,871.00.

APPROVE: Allocation of 2025 Community Development Block Grant funding for Public Services/Youth Services (Clarkston Area Youth Assistance); Program Account Number 172160-732185 in the amount of $3,500.00.

APPROVE: Fire Chief to purchase one (1) 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe 4wd SSV Utility from Todd Wenzel Chevrolet located at 3156 Highland Drive, PO Box 310, Hudsonville, MI 49426, for an amount not to exceed $51,887.00.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #32 as presented.

APPOINT: Jon Doolen to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to finish Nate Neiman’s term expiring December 31st, 2025.

APPROVE: Scheduling a work session with the Planning Commission and the Township Board no less than ninety days from now.

APPROVE: 2024 Budget Amendment #31 as presented.

BUDGET SESSION: Review of 2025 Budgets: General CIP, PRS, General, Sashabaw Drain, Sewer and Water Funds

ADJOURNED: 10:23 P.M.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC III / CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, November 27, 2024