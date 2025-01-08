Public Notice: Waterford Montessori Academy enrollment application dates

Waterford Montessori Academy will accept applications at 4860 Midland Ave, Waterford, for 2025-26 student enrollment in grades K-8 from February 5 –February 19, 2025. Hours are as follow:

Weekdays: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

February 8: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

February 18: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Applications may be obtained and submitted at the above address or at waterfordmontessori.org. If applications exceed spaces available in a grade, a random selection drawing will be held at the above address on February 21, 2025 at noon. Questions should be directed to 248-674-2400.