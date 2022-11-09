Pulling the chute

The Clarkston Village Players’ production of “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire opened Nov. 4 and runs weekends through Nov. 19. This comedy features two women vying for the best bed in a senior living facility and the lengths they will go to in order to win their bet. Pictured, from left, are Sara Sanger (Marilyn), Beth Deguise (Colleen), Kathy Booker (Abby), and Sean Harbert (Derek). Get tickets online at clarkstonvillageplayers.csstix.com or call 248-425-5842. Photo: Provided by Karen McClellan