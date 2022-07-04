R. Eric Reickel, Sr., 87

R. Eric Reickel, Sr., of Fenton, formerly of Clarkston and Lansing, passed away July 2, 2022 at the age of 87.

Husband of Muriel, father of Erica Schons, Rick (Ali) Reickel, Jr. and Kurt (Christina) Reickel, grandpa of Mikhail, Joshua, Zachary, Alexandria, Richard III, Tucker, Cole, and Cali, and brother of the late Alfred.

Eric served in the U.S. Army. He was a proud Spartan and member of Delta Chi Fraternity, having earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Michigan State University.

He served as Oakland County Parks and Recreation manager, as well as parks and rec director in Wayne County, Lansing, Trenton and Bucks County, Pa. Eric accomplished many improvements for the counties he served. He was past president of the Michigan Recreation and Park Association and served on the Board of Regents Revenue Sources Management School at N.C. State University.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his family Up North, hunting, fishing and golfing.

He was a member at Transfiguration Lutheran Church.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Family interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Transfiguration Lutheran Church building fund or Michigan Recreation and Parks Association.

